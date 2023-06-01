Attorneys at the Mayers Firm on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Co. to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Rieders, Travis, Dohrmann, Mowery, Humphrey & Waters on behalf of Spencer Mill, seeks a declaration that Nationwide has a duty to defend and indemnify a policyholder in an underlying assault lawsuit. The case is 4:23-cv-00905, Mill v. Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Company.
Insurance
June 01, 2023, 6:16 PM