New Suit - Patent

Five Below and other defendants were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts a family of patents related to a condiment holder for a vehicle, was filed by Sand, Sebolt & Wernow on behalf of Milkmen Design LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00153, Milkmen Design, LLC v. Dgl Group Ltd. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 25, 2023, 6:07 PM