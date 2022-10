New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ford Motor Co. was slapped with a consumer class action Wednesday in New York Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, accuses Ford of knowingly selling vehicles with defective cyclone engines that can cause the internal chain-driven water pump to prematurely fail resulting in replacement of engines or 'catastrophic' engine failure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-06425, Militello v. Ford Motor Company.