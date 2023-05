Who Got The Work

Francis X. Manning and Robert 'RJ' Norcia of Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young have stepped in to represent UnitedHealth Group and OptumHealth Care Solutions in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 28 in New Jersey District Court by the Milun Law Firm on behalf of a chiropractor seeking reimbursement for services rendered. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi, is 3:23-cv-01743, Milione, D.C. v. United Healthcare et al.

Health Care

May 12, 2023, 6:53 AM

