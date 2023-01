Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. to Tennessee Western District Court. The complaint, for weather damage claims, was filed by the Songstad Law Firm on behalf of Milia LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-02005, Milia L.L.C. v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Company.