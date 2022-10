Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at King & Spalding removed a lawsuit against Amazon.com over alleged employment law breaches to California Northern District Court on Monday. The suit was filed pro se by Nick Miletak, who claims he was wrongfully terminated after reporting alleged consumer rights violations. The case is 5:22-cv-06435, Miletak v. Amazon.com Services LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

October 24, 2022, 5:05 PM