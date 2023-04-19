Counsel at Usery & Associates on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG subsidiary Western World Insurance, Travelers subsidiary Northfield Insurance and insurance broker Whitney H. Roddy Inc. to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by the Killian Firm on behalf of recovery residence Milestone House LLC and other plaintiffs, contends that Western World and Northfield wrongfully refused to provide a defense to the plaintiffs in an underlying sexual assault lawsuit. The lawsuit also accuses Roddy of negligently placing insufficient insurance coverage for the claims. The case is 2:23-cv-02176, Milestone House, LLC et al v. Northfield Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
April 19, 2023, 10:32 AM