Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Usery & Associates on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG subsidiary Western World Insurance, Travelers subsidiary Northfield Insurance and insurance broker Whitney H. Roddy Inc. to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by the Killian Firm on behalf of recovery residence Milestone House LLC and other plaintiffs, contends that Western World and Northfield wrongfully refused to provide a defense to the plaintiffs in an underlying sexual assault lawsuit. The lawsuit also accuses Roddy of negligently placing insufficient insurance coverage for the claims. The case is 2:23-cv-02176, Milestone House, LLC et al v. Northfield Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 19, 2023, 10:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Mary Zabbansky

Michael Frank

Milestone House, LLC

Milestone Management, LLC

Morris Street Milestone, LLC

Rebecca Carney-Guerra

defendants

Western World Insurance Company

Northfield Insurance Company

Whitney H. Roddy, Inc.

defendant counsels

Usery & Associates

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute