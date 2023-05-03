New Suit - Trademark

Harter Secrest & Emery filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Western District Court on behalf of Milestone & Co., a provider of administrative services for law firms and plaintiffs. The complaint targets Milestones Software over its use of a mark which has allegedly caused customers to confuse it with the plaintiff's brand. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00391, Milestone & Co., LLC v. Milestones Software, Inc.

Business Services

May 03, 2023, 3:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Milestone & Co., LLC

Plaintiffs

Harter Secrest & Emery

defendants

Milestones Software, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims