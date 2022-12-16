Who Got The Work

Lindsey Mack Romano and Allison Becker of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for rehabilitation center Wellpath Management Inc. in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 31 in California Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Dale K. Galipo on behalf of Christy Miles, individually and as successor-in-interest to decedent Devin West. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick, is 3:22-cv-06707, Miles v. County of Alameda et al.

California

