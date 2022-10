Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nielsen Katibah LLP on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Amtrust North America Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint, for the denial of coverage claims for an underlying personal injury action, was filed by Zobrist Law Group on behalf of Miles Preservation Inc. The case is 5:22-cv-01818, Miles Preservation, Inc. v. Amtrust North America, Inc.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 6:02 AM