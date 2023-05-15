Who Got The Work

Carla D. Macaluso, Jonathan E. Kohut and Linda J. Posluszny of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Park Crescent Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint was filed March 31 in New Jersey District Court by attorney Clara R. Smit on behalf of Georgianna Miles and Regina Miles, who contend that the defendants failed to accommodate their needs by providing an American Sign Language interpreter while Regina Miles was admitted to the rehabilitation facility. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty, is 2:23-cv-01825, Miles et al v. Newark Beth Israel Medical Center et al.

Health Care

May 15, 2023, 6:03 AM

Georgianna Miles

Regina Miles

Clara R. Smit

East Orange General Hospital

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Park Crescent Healthcare And Rehabilitation Center

RWJ Barnabas Health Inc.

Littler Mendelson

Appruzzese, Mcdermott, Mastro & Murphy

Jackson Lewis

Jonathan Edward Kohut

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA