Carla D. Macaluso, Jonathan E. Kohut and Linda J. Posluszny of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Park Crescent Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint was filed March 31 in New Jersey District Court by attorney Clara R. Smit on behalf of Georgianna Miles and Regina Miles, who contend that the defendants failed to accommodate their needs by providing an American Sign Language interpreter while Regina Miles was admitted to the rehabilitation facility. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty, is 2:23-cv-01825, Miles et al v. Newark Beth Israel Medical Center et al.
Health Care
May 15, 2023, 6:03 AM