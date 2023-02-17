Miles & Stockbridges Leader Shrugs Off 2022 Revenue Dip, Bla...

News From Law.com

Baltimore-based Miles & Stockbridge reported a dip in its 2022 revenue on the heels of a sluggish start to the year caused by slower than usual corporate activity. The firm disclosed over $125 million in gross revenue in 2022, or 4.7% less than its 2021 revenue of almost $132 million. Meanwhile, profits per partner and head count both decreased as well. But the firm's CEO Nancy Greene argued that matching 2021's explosive growth was always bound to be a challenge.

