Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an age-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Beiersdorf, a German manufacturer of personal care products, to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Claire E. Cochran on behalf of Sabrina Milburn. The case is 3:22-cv-08900, Milburn v. Beiersdorf Inc.

California

December 15, 2022, 2:51 PM