Milbank is adding a 10-lawyer group from King & Spalding, including structured finance head Michael Urschel, partners Martin Eid and Kathryn Weiss and at least seven other attorneys, the firm said Tuesday. The group will be based out of Milbank's New York office.

April 18, 2023, 9:00 AM

