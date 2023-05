News From Law.com

After nearly three decades of practicing at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, restructuring and finance partner Lawrence G. Wee has moved to Milbank at a time when clients are looking for pre-Chapter 11 restructuring help. Representing both lenders and borrowers, Wee advises clients in financing transactions and liability management as well on securities regulation and restructuring.

New York

May 01, 2023, 4:28 PM

nature of claim: /