New Suit - Insurance

Steptoe & Johnson filed a complaint for declaratory relief Friday in West Virginia Southern District Court on behalf of Milbank Insurance. The complaint names Allen Comer Jr. and Tina Comer in connection with fire damage claims. The case is 2:23-cv-00426, Milbank Insurance Company v. Comer et al.

Insurance

June 09, 2023, 2:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Milbank Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Steptoe & Johnson

defendants

Allen Comer, Jr.

Tina Comer

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute