Milbank is advising the consortium behind the issuance of bonds and Islamic sukuk to be used to refinance a 49% stake in Saudi Arabia's Aramco Gas Pipelines Company. Earlier this month, a report said that investors, led by BlackRock and Saudi-backed Hassana Investment Co, paid $15.5 billion for the stake in 2021, in a lease-and-leaseback agreement.

Middle East / Africa

March 02, 2023, 4:48 AM