New Suit - Contract

Hartford Casualty Insurance and Kimball Construction were sued Wednesday in Maryland District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court case, brought by Fox Rothschild on behalf of Milani Construction, centers on claims of non-payment for labor and materials provided. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00356, Milani Construction, LLC v. Kimball Construction, Co. Inc et al.

Insurance

February 08, 2023, 5:22 PM