Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Winn Management Group to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Kesselman Brantly Stockinger and Hyun Legal on behalf of a former property manager employed by the defendant. The plaintiff claims that she was unlawfully terminated and instructed to vacate her onsite housing unit while on medical leave. The case is 5:23-cv-03415, Milan v. Winn Management Group LLC et al.

Real Estate

July 08, 2023, 1:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Gabriela Milan

defendants

Does 1-30, Inclusive

Winn Management Group LLC

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation