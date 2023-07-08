Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Winn Management Group to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Kesselman Brantly Stockinger and Hyun Legal on behalf of a former property manager employed by the defendant. The plaintiff claims that she was unlawfully terminated and instructed to vacate her onsite housing unit while on medical leave. The case is 5:23-cv-03415, Milan v. Winn Management Group LLC et al.
Real Estate
July 08, 2023, 1:56 PM