Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit against ASCAP, doing business as the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The court action was filed on behalf of the former senior manager of security who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking a disability-based exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00238, Milam v. Ascap.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
March 17, 2023, 12:56 PM