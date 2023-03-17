New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit against ASCAP, doing business as the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The court action was filed on behalf of the former senior manager of security who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking a disability-based exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00238, Milam v. Ascap.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 17, 2023, 12:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Mickey Milam

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Ascap

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination