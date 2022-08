Who Got The Work

Ruel W. Smith of Hinshaw & Culbertson has entered an appearance for Applied Data Finance in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The action, filed July 14 in Florida Middle District Court, accuses the defendant of issuing loans with usurious interest rates. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William F Jung, is 8:22-cv-01599, Milam v. Applied Data Finance, LLC.

August 29, 2022, 10:26 AM