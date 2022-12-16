New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Pesticide manufacturers Syngenta Inc., Corteva Agriscience and Nutrien AG Solutions were hit with an antitrust class action Thursday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Young & Young and Cohn Lifland Pearlman Herrmann & Knopf, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendants unfairly impede competition through loyalty programs that incentivize distributors to stop selling cheaper generic products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02410, Milam et al v. Syngenta Crop Protection et al.

Agriculture

December 16, 2022, 2:18 PM