New Suit

Mil Mujeres, a nonprofit group which provides legal services for immigrants and asylum seekers, filed a defamation lawsuit against Rubic LLC and Kateryna Panova on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, alleges that the defendants posted false articles accusing the organization of providing fraudulent services as part of a charity scam. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60412, Mil Mujeres Inc. v. Rubic LLC et al.

Legal Services

March 02, 2023, 4:18 PM