Who Got The Work

Cooley has stepped in to defend Noom Inc., a weight loss app, in a pending digital privacy class action. The complaint, over the company's alleged use of 'session replay' software, was filed Feb. 14 in California Southern District Court by Hausfeld. The complaint contends that Noom uses the software to record visitors' mouse movements, clicks and keystrokes in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marilyn L. Huff, is 3:23-cv-00285, Mikulsky v. Noom, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

March 31, 2023, 9:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Erica Mikulsky

Plaintiffs

Hausfeld

defendants

Noom, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cooley

nature of claim: 890/