New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Noom Inc., a weight loss app, was slapped with a digital privacy class action Tuesday in California Southern District Court over the company's alleged use of 'session replay' software. The complaint, filed by Hausfeld, contends that Noom uses the software to record visitors' mouse movements, clicks and keystrokes in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00285, Mikulsky v. Noom, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

February 14, 2023, 9:57 PM