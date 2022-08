Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Snell & Wilmer on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Sharona Eslamboly Hakin on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that she was injured after falling off her electric wheelchair while visiting Disneyland Park. The case is 8:22-cv-01517, Mike v. Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 13, 2022, 2:41 PM