Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Plunkett Cooney on Wednesday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of consignment agreement against Empire Petroleum Partners and GPM Empire to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Dennis J. Harris on behalf of Mike Spot LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-11603, Mike Spot LLC v. GPM Empire, LLC et al.

Energy

July 05, 2023, 8:32 PM

