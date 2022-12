News From Law.com

After nearly 20 years of leading the Connecticut lawyer disciplinary system, Statewide Bar Counsel Michael Bowler is set to retire in January. He spent much of his career reworking the disciplinary system and implementing new rules to the current system. When Bowler first joined the statewide bar counsel's office as assistant counsel in 1998, there was no disciplinary counsel.

Connecticut

December 20, 2022, 12:38 PM