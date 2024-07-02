Mike Huckabee Targets Meta With Lawsuit Over Unauthorized Ad...

News From Law.com

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee has filed a lawsuit against Meta in Delaware federal court, claiming his name and image have been used without permission to advertise CBD gummies on Facebook. The lawsuit, filed July 1 by Poynter Law Group and Bellew LLC, alleges Meta profited from ads that falsely stated Huckabee--a political commentator and former Republican presidential candidate--was struggling with health issues and using Fortin CBD products for his symptoms.

AI & Automation

July 02, 2024, 11:23 AM