Who Got The Work

Adam S. Paris and Diane Lee McGimsey of Sullivan & Cromwell have stepped in to represent B. Riley Financial Inc. in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Jan. 24 in California Central District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray and attorney Frank R. Cruz, centers on an agreement to assist with a $2.8 billion management buyout of Franchise Group Inc. The complaint arises from a report in Bloomberg last November implicating Franchise Group CEO Brian Khan as an unnamed co-conspirator in a scheme which defrauded investors of $294 million. The suit contends that the defendants failed to disclose that B. Riley continued to finance the transaction despite knowing that Kahn had been implicated, exposing B. Riley to regulatory scrutiny. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, is 2:24-cv-00662, Mike Coan v. B. Riley Financial, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 11, 2024, 2:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Mike Coan

Plaintiffs

Glancy Prongay & Murray

defendants

B. Riley Financial, Inc.

Bryant Riley

Phillip J. Ahn

Tom Kelleher

defendant counsels

Sullivan & Cromwell

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws