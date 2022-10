Who Got The Work

Ethan G. Ostroff and Kimberly Delk Eason have entered appearances for Ally Financial Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, over a dispute involving a vehicle purchase payment, was filed Aug. 29 in Texas Southern District Court by WTGreen PLLC on behalf of Mike Calvert Toyota. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, is 4:22-cv-02928, Mike Calvert, LLC v. Ally Financial Inc.