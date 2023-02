New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed a consumer class action Monday in California Northern District Court against reusable water bottle maker Bindle Bottle. The lawsuit, stemming from a Feb. 2023 report published by Consumer Reports, contends that the defendant's water bottles contain extremely high levels of lead. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00881, Mikalacki v. Bindle Bottle LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 28, 2023, 10:41 AM