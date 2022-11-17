Mikal Watts, Mark Lanier and 20 Others Will Lead Acetaminoph...

Breaking News From Law.com

A federal judge appointed 22 lawyers to lead lawsuits filed against Johnson & Johnson, manufacturer of Tylenol, and more than a dozen retailers, including Walmart and CVS, alleging prenatal use of acetaminophen caused children to b diagnosed with autism and ADHD. More than 100 lawsuits have been coordinated in multidistrict litigation before U.S. District Judge Denise Cote, who held her first hearing. On Monday, Cote found in two cases that FDA regulations did not preempt claims against Walmart.

