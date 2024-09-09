Who Got The Work

Barry I. Slotnick of Loeb & Loeb has entered an appearance for Universal Music Group in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The court action, filed July 26 in Illinois Northern District Court by Trivedi & Khan on behalf of Mik Transportation Inc., accuses the defendants of the unauthorized display of the plaintiff's 'Limo-Jet' in their music video and social media page. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, is 1:24-cv-06543, Mik Transportation, Inc. v. Freebandz Productions LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 09, 2024, 10:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Mik Transportation, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Trivedi & Khan P.C.

Defendants

Universal Music Group Inc.

Freebandz Productions LLC

Mohammed Ramadan

Navadius Cash

Sari Abboud

defendant counsels

Loeb & Loeb

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract