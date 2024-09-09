Who Got The Work

Brooks R. Brown and Laura Brys of Goodwin Procter have stepped in as defense counsel to Rocket Mortgage LLC in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action was filed July 26 in California Central District Court by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund on behalf of Miguel Estrada Avila. The suit contends that Rocket Mortgage has a practice of imposing arbitrary additional requirements on financial product applicants who are not United States citizens, including DACA recipients such as the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James V. Selna, is 8:24-cv-01645, Miguel Estrada Avila v. Rocket Mortgage, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

September 09, 2024, 1:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Miguel Estrada Avila

Plaintiffs

Mexican American Legal Defense And Educational Fund

Defendants

Rocket Mortgage, LLC

defendant counsels

Goodwin Procter

Nature of Claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation