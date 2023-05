Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morgan & Akins on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against American Airlines and its subsidiary PSA Airlines to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Velasquez Dolan P.A. on behalf of Reginald Mignon. The case is 0:23-cv-60833, Mignon v. American Airlines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 05, 2023, 12:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Reginald Mignon

Velasquez Dolan Soler, P.A.

defendants

American Airlines Inc.,

Psa Airlines, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan & Akins, PLLC

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel