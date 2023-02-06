Who Got The Work

Amy M. Dudash of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has entered an appearance for Medacta USA Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts five patents related to navigation guides used in spinal surgeries, was filed Dec. 22 in Delaware District Court by Fish & Richardson on behalf of Mighty Oak Medical Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:22-cv-01625, Mighty Oak Medical, Inc. v. Medacta International SA et al.

Technology

February 06, 2023, 4:31 AM