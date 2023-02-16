Might as Well Have Artificial Intelligence: Roy Black is Bot...

News From Law.com

Roy Black has a warning for all lawyers who take advocacy for granted: "I just think that advocacy may not be dead, but it's certainly on life support and it needs a lot more attention by the bar and the public. Otherwise, we're going to lose our adversary system of justice." The legal legend is a partner at Black Srebnick in Miami. He has seen 53 years of lawyering. But he is not impressed with the direction the industry's headed, and wants to make sure his colleagues are aware of a troubling trend.

Florida

February 16, 2023, 4:00 AM