Increasingly, associates and recruiters report law firms' use of performance improvement plans or PIPs as a means of creating pretext for firing an associate for cause in the coming months. At practices with too many idle associates but expectations of demand increasing by Q4, an associate's likelihood of surviving a PIP tracks with the demand in their practice, allowing firms an effective hedge against expectations of rising demand.

July 14, 2023, 5:00 AM

