Removed To Federal Court

Calfee, Halter & Griswold; Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard; and the Schwandner Law Firm removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday against Travelers, Roeslein & Associates and Wendt LLP to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Vincent T. Norwillo on behalf of Midwest Construction Services, seeks $251,600 in principal plus interest for unpaid services rendered. The case is 3:23-cv-00046, Midwest Construction Services, Inc. v. Wendt, LLP et al.

Insurance

January 10, 2023, 12:32 PM