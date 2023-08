New Suit - Contract

Greenberg Traurig filed a lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Midwest Assets & Operations LLC. The suit, over a maritime contract dispute, takes aim at Peter Joachim Albano, Isabella Marine Corp. and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22857, Midwest Assets & Operations, LLC v. Perih et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 01, 2023, 7:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Midwest Assets & Operations, LLC

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Isabella Marine Corp.

Ocean Resort, LLC,

Patric J. Perih

Peter Joachim Albano

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute