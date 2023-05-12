Who Got The Work

James D. DeBartolo and Daniel Brees of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for Gree USA Inc. and MJC America Ltd. in a pending subrogee lawsuit. The complaint, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty dehumidifier, was filed March 28 in Minnesota District Court by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Midvale Indemnity Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine M. Menendez, is 0:23-cv-00745, Midvale Indemnity Company as subrogee of Bryan Tschida Agency Inc. et al v. Gree USA, Inc. et al.

