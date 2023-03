New Suit - Product Liability

Cozen O'Connor filed a subrogee lawsuit Tuesday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Midvale Indemnity Co., an American Family company. The complaint, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty dehumidifier, takes aim at Gree USA Inc. and MJC America Ltd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00745, Midvale Indemnity Company as subrogee of Bryan Tschida Agency Inc. et al v. Gree USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 28, 2023, 12:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Midvale Indemnity Company as subrogee of Bryan S Tschida Revocable Trust

Midvale Indemnity Company as subrogee of Bryan Tschida Agency Inc.

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Gree USA, Inc.

MJC America, Ltd.

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product