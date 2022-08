Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Clyde & Co. on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Selective Insurance Co. of America and the Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co. to Arizona District Court. The suit, concerning water damage claims, was filed by Poli Moon & Zane on behalf of Midtown Hotel Group, a franchisee of Wyndam Hotels & Resort. The case is 2:22-cv-01395, Midtown Hotel Group LLC v. Selective Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

August 18, 2022, 8:31 PM