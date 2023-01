New Suit

Hartford Fire Insurance and Midstream Transportation sued Interstate Diesel LLC Tuesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The court action, filed by Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, accuses Interstate Diesel of negligence after Midstream's tractor was stolen from the defendant's repair shop. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00063, Midstream Transportation Company et al v. Interstate Diesel, LLC.

Insurance

January 17, 2023, 12:57 PM