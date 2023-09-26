Midsize Moves: Saxton & Stump Snags S.C. Shareholder; Consta...

News From Law.com

Saxton & Stump announced the addition of Jennifer Williams as a shareholder to its Charleston, South Carolina, office. Williams has a background in business law, commercial real estate, trusts and estates, and general counsel. Williams comes to Saxton & Stump from her own firm, the Law Office of Jennifer Williams. She has business and legal experience and has worked in the areas of commercial real estate transactions, including bulk closings for an investment firm, contract negotiations, and commercial landlord-tenant matters.

September 26, 2023, 7:00 PM

