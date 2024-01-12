Midsize Moves: McNees Hires City Controller Member, Pierce A...

News From Law.com

McNees Wallace & Nurick announced that former longtime Pittsburgh City Controller Michael E. Lamb has joined the firm's western Pennsylvania team as a member. Lamb served as the independently elected city controller for the past 16 years and, prior to that, as Allegheny County's last elected prothonotary. He also has experience in public finance, public-private partnerships and government services. Lamb will practice from McNees' Pittsburgh office in the public finance and government services group.

