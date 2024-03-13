Midsize Law Firms Are Testing Different AI Approaches to Com...

News From Law.com

As the profile of generative artificial intelligence continues to rise, many firms are being careful how they deploy the technology and even how they talk about it publicly. But as some midsize firms see potential in AI helping them compete against Big Law, they are approaching it head on. With most firms continuing to treat the technology with caution, some are increasingly open about sharing their own approach. And while many are still testing different products, others are building their own products from scratch using their own data.

March 13, 2024, 11:23 AM

