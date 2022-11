News From Law.com

Hawkins Parnell & Young is gaining a group of more than 50 litigators on the West Coast from the dissolving midsize law firm Selman Breitman. The move, effective January 1, 2023, will allow Atlanta-based Hawkins Parnell to add offices in San Diego, Orange County, Seattle and Las Vegas.

