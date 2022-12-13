Midsize Law Firm Budgeting for Revenue Drop in 2023 Amid Rec...

News From Law.com

Despite seeing top-line growth in 2022, Chattanooga-based law firm Miller & Martin is budgeting for a decline in revenue next year, due to rising interest rates and "recessionary pressures" causing challenges for M&A and real estate practices. Miller & Martin managing partner Scott Parrish said he expects 2023 to see potential declines in revenue from 7.5% to 12.5%. "Those are not exact, but we're going to look at pullbacks in [that] range or at least we're going to budget with that kind of mindset at this point," he said.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

December 13, 2022, 2:23 PM